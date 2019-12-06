CASPCA invites area residents to its Home for the Holidays Adoption Event

For the second year, a local animal shelter will be holding a special event on Saturday featuring all kinds of holiday fun for pets.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will hold its Home for the Holidays Adoption Event all day on Saturday.

It will feature adoptable animals from neighboring shelters, pictures with Santa, the 106 Eastview food truck, Ryman's Caricatures, face painters, holiday crafts and more.

There will also be no adoption fees for some of the animals housed at the CASPCA.

"The Home for the Holidays Adoption Event was so successful last year. We're excited to hold it again, and to invite our community to enjoy holiday festivities while meeting adoptable animals," said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. "We can't wait to see the adoptable animals that neighboring shelters will bring with them and we hold they all find homes."

During the first-ever Home for the Holidays event last year, 44 animals found homes.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.