CASPCA launching program to help dogs get out of the kennel

A local animal shelter is launching a new program to help dogs get out of the kennel and improve their chances of being adopted.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is going to launch its Fido Field Trip program at a special event at Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery on Saturday.

The Compassionate Care-a-Van will be on-site with adoptable dogs and people can learn about the program.

Those who complete the process to become a Fido Field Tripper in advance will be able to take one of the dogs on an outing that day.

The CASPCA has already been sending dogs out on outings or field trips for a while with the help of volunteers, but now the public will be able to participate.

Fido Field Trips can include any activity a person might do with their own dog, such as taking a hike, visiting a dog-friendly restaurant, or maybe just hanging out at home and watching a movie.

"Fido Field Trips are so beneficial for our dogs and our community," said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. "Not only do dogs who go on field trips get adopted more quickly and have less stress, the people who take them out get to spend time with shelter animals and learn more ways to help animals in our community."

The CASPCA says field trips are a good way for the shelter to identify potential foster homes for animals, engage with the community, reduce kennel stress, and get better information on a dog's behavior outside of the kennel.

They also give potential adopters a chance to see what the dog looks like and how it acts outside of the shelter.

Saturday's event in Crozet will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box. Fido Field Trippers must be 18 years old to register.