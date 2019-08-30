CASPCA offering adoption special every Monday in September

With the start of the school year, a local animal shelter wants to honor teachers by offering an adoption special throughout the month of September.

Every Monday in the month, the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA says the adoption fee for adult cats and dogs will be cut in half for Teacher's Pet Adoption Days.

“You may be adopting a pet for half off the usual adoption fee but you will still get 100 percent love from your new family member,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. “We hope you'll visit us in September.”

Before being adopted, each animal is spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on their age-appropriate vaccinations.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.