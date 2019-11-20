CASPCA participating in national animal fostering challenge

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is taking part in a challenge involving short-term fostering.

It's called Maddie's Fund #FosterExpressChallenge, and the contest will be taking place from Nov. 22 to Jan. 10.

Maddie's Fund will be awarding $55,000 in grants to shelters across the country.

The CASPCA says its goal is to get more dogs and cats out of the shelter during the hectic holiday season, which gives the animals more exposure to different people and helps the shelter attract new foster caregivers.

"The Maddie's Fund Foster Express Challenge is a fun way to promote the many ways people can help animals at the SPCA through fosters," said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. "Whether it's for a few hours or for a few days, getting an animal out of the shelter can change their life. We encourage everyone to foster this holiday season."

The rules of the challenge define short-term fostering as an animal being in care outside of the shelter for more than two hours but less than two weeks. These can include overnight stays, off-site field trips, and holiday fostering.

The CASCPA will also be holding themed weekends, such as an Alternative Black Friday Weekend and a Movie Marathon Weekend.

Anyone interested in fostering an animal is asked to contact the shelter by sending an email to mstruble@caspca.org.