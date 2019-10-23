CASPCA relaunches program pairing seniors

A local animal shelter has relaunched a program to help out local seniors, of the human and the furred variety.

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA's Seniors for Seniors Program is once again available.

It pairs senior pets that are ten years old or older with senior people who are 65 years old or older for free.

“The comfort and joy a pet brings to a person can't be measured,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. “We hope that by restarting our 'Seniors for Seniors' program, we are able to provide older people in our community with loving companions.”

The shelter says there are several reasons why this kind of program is a win-win for animals and people.

First, a study from the Harvard Medical School found that dog ownership can improve the ability of seniors' to perform daily tasks such as dressing and feeding themselves.

The American Heart Association says pet ownership is most likely associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Additionally, dog owners are more likely to have lower blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels than non-dog owners, and dog owners laugh more on average.

For more information, call (434) 973-5959 ext. 201 or send an email to info@caspca.org.