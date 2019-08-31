CASPCA sending staff to Florida ahead of Dorian

Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is sending its Compassionate Care-A-Van down to rescue animals.

The team of shelter staff members is expected to arrive in Florida late Saturday and they will bring back animals from the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Fort Lauderdale.

These will all be animals that were already in the shelter before the storm, and this transport will help open space in the shelter to make room for any animals that are displaced by Dorian, which reached category 4 status on Friday night.

When the animals arrive in Albemarle County, they will all be examined by the shelter's veterinarian team and made available for adoption when they are cleared for it.

“We are so glad that we are able to reach out and help other shelters during their time of need,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. “Our thoughts are with everyone in the path of Hurricane Dorian. If anyone wants to know how they can assist us in our rescue efforts, we encourage them to reach out.”

In preparation for the arrival of these animals, CASPCA is looking for some help from the community.

Specifically, the biggest need at this time is for foster families for adult and senior dogs. Anyone interested in assisting in this manner is asked to send an email to foster@caspca.org.

The shelter also needs donations of towels, bedding, large crates, paper towels, wet cat and dog food, newspapers, laundry detergent, yoga mats, and more.

For more information on items that are needed or how to make a monetary donation, click on the link in the Related Links box.