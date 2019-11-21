CASPCA takes in animals from Buchanan County shelter

More than two dozen animals have been transported to a local shelter.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says 31 animals were brought in from a shelter in Buchanan County that is operated by the county's Animal Control Officers.

“We are so thanks to the Animal Control Officers and volunteers there that are doing the tough work day in and day out,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. “We are thankful that we had this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these animals. And we are thankful for the support of our community that makes it possible for us to save lives.”

The CASPCA would like to transport animals like this more often from Southwest Virginia, so it is asking anyone who is interested in helping to create a transport chain to contact it. Emails can be sent to mstruble@caspca.org.

The shelter is also looking for people to help foster the animals. More information on fostering is available at the link in the Related Links box.