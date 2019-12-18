CASPCA thankful for community participation in Giving Tree

A local animal shelter wants to thank the community for participating in its Giving Tree.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA set up the Giving Tree in its retail space earlier this month, covering it with tags showing one of the animals in the shelter, the animal's name and something the animal would like to have.

The shelter says all of its animals really want to have a permanent home for the holiday, but for now, they will accept treats and toys instead.

"It's exciting how much the community has engaged with our Giving Tree," said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. "If there aren't tags on the tree when someone comes by, they definitely let us know. The support has been incredible. We can't wait for our animals to unwrap their presents on Christmas morning, and for them to experience a bit of what a home can be."

Since Dec. 4, the staff at CASPCA has had to restock the tree with name tags three times, putting up almost 150 tags and getting 154 gifts for the shelter pets.

These gifts range from catnip toys to dog treats. One is even a DNA test.

On Dec. 25, staff and volunteers will visit the animals in the shelter with their gifts.

Should an animal that was supposed to get a gift be adopted before that date, the gift will be given to another homeless animal currently the shelter.

For more information on items the shelter needs, click on the link in the Related Links box.