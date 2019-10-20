CASPCA to hold Compassionate Care Clinic

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA will be holding one of its last Compassionate Care Clinics of the year on Sunday.

The clinic will take place between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and is available to pet owners who qualify for public assistance.

People who come will need to bring proof of public assistance, examples of which can be an EBT card, proof of disability, Medicaid, SNAP, unemployment or WIC.

There is a $15 required fee for a basic wellness exam.

Other services that will be offered include a microchip for $15, rabies vaccine for $5, a nail trim for $10 or an ear mite treatment for $25.

Services specific for dogs include heartworm testing for $10, DAPP vaccine for $5, Kennel Cough vaccine for $5 or flea/tick preventative application for $12.

Some services are also available just for cats, including FVRCP vaccine for $5, FELV/FIV testing for $15, Advantage Multi application for $15 and Strongid Dewormer for $5.

No appointment is necessary, but all dogs need to be on leash and cats in a carrier.

For more information, call (434) 973-5959 ext. 206.