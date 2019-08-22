CASPCA to hold festival on fostering animals

Anyone who has considered becoming a foster for an animal shelter can learn more about the process this weekend.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be hosting a Foster Festival on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The basement area of the shelter will have areas where people can learn about the benefits of fostering shelter animals, the shelter's fostering program, how to care for bottle babies, and fostering older vs. younger animals.

"We are excited to invite our community to the shelter for the Foster Festival. Our lifesaving work depends on the involvement of animal lovers," said Executive Director Angie Gunter. "We hope lots of people will show up to learn the many different ways they can help homeless animals in our care."

Foster families can help care for animals that are too young to adopt, recovering from injury or illness, and socialization needs.

The shelter says it especially needs people willing to take on dogs and cats that are stressed by the shelter environment and need a break.

It will also be collecting donations to help with the foster program.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.