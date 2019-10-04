CASPCA to hold microchipping, rabies clinic on Sunday

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be offering a microchip and rabies clinic this weekend.

The walk-in clinic will be held at the animal shelter from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The SPCA says pet owners should have their animal microchipped and vaccinated.

According to the shelter, one in three pets will be lost during their lifetime, and without some way of being identified, 90 percent will not return home.

The CASPCA says it saw more than 110 animals come in as strays just in September, and only 44 of those animals were recovered by their owners.

The shelter also says state law requires all cats and dogs over four months of age to be vaccinated for rabies.

With previous proof of a rabies vaccination, pet owners can get a three-year rabies vaccine for their dog or cat.

A rabies vaccine will cost $25 or $10, if the pet owner provides proof of receiving public assistance.

Microchipping costs $30 or $10.

Getting both will cost $40 or $15.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents can also buy a 2019 Dog License during this clinic.