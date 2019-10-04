CAT detouring trolley to see about changing route

The Charlottesville Area Transit says its free trolley will be detoured for about three months.

According to a release, the trolley will detour South Street West for 90-day observation to gather ridership data.

The route will from Water Street onto South Street West between Ridge/McIntire Road and Second Street SW.

CAT says a 90-day observation is designed to gather ridership information and public input.

Once the evaluation period is over, CAT says it will work the Charlottesville City Council and the general public to see if the changes should be made permanent.

The detour begins Sunday.