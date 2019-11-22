CATEC auto tech class receives car donation

Students from CATEC's auto tech program will learn a new lesson on cars thanks to a donation from Jim Price Hyundai.

On Friday morning, Rick Byrne, a service training instructor for Hyundai Motor America, handed over the keys for a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon to Matt Richardson, the auto tech instructor.

Byrne said the donation will help students learn more about advanced electronic systems in cars.

"The electronics in everything has changed in the automotive field. It changes every year," Byrne said. "For a technical center like this to get a 2016 vehicle like this Tuscon is amazing. This thing has such high tech stuff like smart cruise control, lane keep assist, around view camera, and things like that that cars didn't have just a few years ago."

Chris Gleason, general manager of Jim Price Hyundai, hopes the donation can help students prepare for a job in the car industry while filling their need for more auto technicians.

"People retiring, moving and just generally, particularly in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, the low unemployment makes it very difficult to find anybody in a lot of cases like that," Gleason said. "This is a trade that does need expertise and training. And that's something that's very important and that's going to be very important in the future."

Cinthyaen Saavedra, a student in the auto tech program, said she's excited to work on the car to continue her passion.

"When I was young, my brother they were mechanics," she said. "Every time, I helped my brother. Some people say women can't do it, but they can do it."

Saavedra hopes to become an auto technician after she graduates and wants to inspire other women to join the field if it's their dream.

"If you like mechanic, you can do it. Every woman can do that. Every woman," she said. "Don't care if they say women can't do it. You can do that. If you like that work, you can follow your dreams."

