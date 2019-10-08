CATEC receives grant to build garden

On Tuesday morning, the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) received a $5,000 grant from Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s Environmental Education Stewardship Grants Program.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County school officials, students and other community members were all in attendance to celebrate.

CATEC plans to use the money for its new learning center called CATEC Culinary Commons.

The center will be a garden area that will include six raised garden beds, a greenhouse, an outdoor dining area and an indoor hydroponics garden.

“This money is going directly to the Culinary Commons. The grant application is for sustainable food production," said Sarfo-Kantanka External Affairs Manager with Dominion Energy. "It is going to go directly to the construction.”

The produce grown in the garden will be used by CATEC’S Culinary Arts Program.

Students will learn how to plant, grow and cook their own food.

"It's essential for students to learn where our food comes from and also how to prepare healthy food and how to grow food, so that it is a sustainable source,” said CATEC’S Director Stephanie Carter.

Culinary students will assist in developing the project along with students from the Building Trades and Electrical programs.

The space will also be utilized by CATEC staff, Adult Education courses and community programs once it is completed.