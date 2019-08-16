CBIC seeking assistance for its annual Tech Tour

The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council is looking for some help.

It's getting ready for its annual CBIC Tech Tour, which introduces area middle and high school students to the technology world in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area.

Students from more than 20 schools will spend a day traveling to more than 50 companies to learn about what they do and how they operate.

But CBIC says it needs sponsors and volunteers to help.

It even says there are some openings for host companies as well.

