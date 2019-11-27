CBS19, Three Notch'd make beer benefitting WAHU Stockings

Members of the CBS19 News team helped brew a beer with Three Notch'd Brewing on Wednesday morning. The "Red Kettle Ale" will benefit and help raise awareness for WAHU Stockings.

The beer will be an amber color and have hints of nutmeg, all-spice and ginger.

The alcohol percentage will be in the 5.5 percent range.

It will take three to four weeks for the beer to be ready. We'll keep you posted on when the beer will officially be released.

A portion of the beer is expected to be put in cans.

The taproom for Three Notch'd in the IX Art Park will also become a location where people can pick up and drop off WAHU Stockings.