CBS19, Three Notch'd Brewing's Red Kettle Ale close to being released

Red Kettle Ale, the beer brewed in collaboration with Three Notch'd Brewing and members of the CBS19 news team, is one step closer to be ready to drink.

The beer was canned earlier in the week and labels were being placed on the cans throughout Wednesday.

The beer is expected to be released on draft and in 16-ounce cans in the next few days at Three Notch'd's Charlottesville location.

The name, Red Kettle Ale, plays off of the Salvation Army and the annual WAHU Stockings drive CBS19 puts on to help buy gifts for teenagers in need.

It not too late to still make donations to the Salvation Army this holiday season.

The red ale has 5.8-percent alcohol content and has hints of ginger, nutmeg and allspice, making it a perfect beer for this time of year.

Keep it tuned to CBS19 News for the official release date of Red Kettle Ale.