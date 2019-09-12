CHS dedicates new track in honor of Curtis Elder

For Sylvia Elder the day was more than she expected, as Charlottesville High School dedicated their brand new Curtis Elder Track and Field Complex after her late husband.

"This is overwhelming, it's just so spectacular," Elder said, "I know he's looking down, I'm probably going to get a little emotional."

Curtis Elder coached the Black Knights' track and field team for 44 years. Thursday night former coaches, athletes and community members came out to honor the longtime coach and see his new track.

"It's all surreal, it's so personal because of the family and I've watched his kids grow up," current Charlottesville track and field Coach Ron Green said.

During his time as a coach, Elder lead the Black Knights to 253 track meet wins, 20 district titles and seven state championships. But everyone knows his lasting impact is the athletes and coaches he lead.

"But he loved this place, I feel his presence here," Sylvia Elder said.

The new Elder Track Complex includes an eight-lane track, a full-length football field in the middle, a runway and a grandstand for fans. Green says just seeing all the new features makes him want to start the season now.

"Right now I just can't wait to get the kids out and have some people up in the stands and watch them perform," Green said.

CHS Athletic Director Rodney Redd also announced during the dedication the school will be "pursuing" to get Curtis Elder into the VHSL Hall of Fame.