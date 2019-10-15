CIP Advisory Committee holds first of three meetings this fall

On Tuesday, the Albemarle County Capital Improvement Plan Advisory Committee held the first of its three meetings this fall.

The committee is comprised of members of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors as well as members of the county School Board, county Planning Commission and also a citizen member.

These are preliminary meetings that are meant to start planning for the capital improvement plan process, which is set to start this winter.

At the end of the meetings, Emily Kilroy, Director of Communications and Public Engagement, said they'll "be making recommendations for which projects to include in the capital plan for the next fiscal year."

"That recommendation will go to the county executive, which will be part of his consideration to develop the county executive recommended budget, which debuts this February," she added.

Important topics to be discussed over the coming weeks include the improvements and expansion projects proposed for Cale and Crozet elementary schools.