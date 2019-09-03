CPD introduces new bomb-sniffing dog

The Charlottesville Police Department has a new bomb-sniffing dog named Brewster.

The two-year-old black lab is trained to sniff out explosives. He can identify 20 different chemicals commonly used in bombs. Brewster and his handler, Officer James Burnett, are trained and certified through the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Burnett says having Brewster on the force is important for public safety.

“Charlottesville has tons of venues,” said Burnett. “We have the Pavilion downtown, the Saturday farmers' market. Assisting UVA with all their sporting events. We have a major train stop for Amtrak."

Brewster will live with Burnett and his family. He's expected to work for at least seven years and then enjoy a few years of retirement.