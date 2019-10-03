CPD releases annual report for 2018

The Charlottesville Police Department has released its annual report for 2018.

In the report, residents can learn about crime rates, arrests and more in the city.

Regarding violent crimes, many saw decreases from 2017 to 2018, including homicide, forcible rape, aggravated assault, simple assault, and intimidation.

However, there were slight increases in both abductions and forcible sodomy.

Overall, the number of violent crimes has been decreasing for the past two years.

Most drug and weapons-related crimes have also been decreasing, most notably in drug and narcotic violations that have gone down from 337 in 2016 to 282 in 2018.

However, there was a sharp increase in the number of drug equipment violations, which more than tripled from 2017 to 2018.

When it comes to property crimes, there was a slight increase overall, mostly in cases involving swindling, fraud, robbery, shoplifting, theft of motor vehicle parts, and other larcenies.

However, the number of burglaries, forgery, destruction of property, and stolen property cases all went down.

CPD also released information concerning the number of arrests in 2018, broken down by race.

The report shows that 42 percent of arrests involved white people while 57 percent involved black people.

According to the police department, Hispanic people are listed by ethnicity, not race, in a reporting system used by the Virginia State Police. That is why there is no information regarding the arrests of Hispanic in the city in the report.

To read the full report, click on the link in the Related Documents box.