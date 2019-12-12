CPD removing Dodge Challenger from fleet of vehicles

The Charlottesville Police Department will no longer use a Dodge Challenger that is in its fleet of vehicles.

According to a release, the vehicle will be disposed of by June 30, which will be the end of the current fiscal year.

City Manager Tarron Richardson and Police Chief RaShall Brackney decided to get rid of the car after a review of its purchase records and feedback from the community.

A similar vehicle was used in the Aug. 12, 2017 car attack that killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens of others.

The driver of that vehicle, James Fields, pleaded to federal hate crime charges and was sentenced to life in prison. He was also convicted on multiple state charges, including murder.

"This police vehicle was purchased before the chief and I joined city staff," said Richardson. "We felt it was appropriate to review the matter after questions were raised on social media and by our community. This is clearly a reminder for many of the 'Summer of Hate' and the attack, and we believe removing it from our fleet is in the best interests of the community."

The release says the city's fiscal year 2018 budget set aside money for replacement vehicles, and the 2017 Challenger was bought as a used vehicle for about $21,000 on Jan. 19, 2018.

Special Olympics Torch Run graphics were put on the car in April of that year, costing a little bit more than $2,000.

The police department says it remains committed to helping Special Olympics Virginia raise money to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities.