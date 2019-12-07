CPD unveils new patrol segways

The Charlottesville Police Department unveiled two new segway patrol vehicles Friday on the Downtown Mall.

The new segways will be utilized in high-trafficked pedestrian areas throughout the city. The department is hoping the new vehicles will provide additional support for the needs of our law enforcement officers by helping them stay visible and approachable.

Officer Brian Arndt says he hopes the implementation of these new vehicles will help build a good relationship between CPD and the town.

"I think this gives me an opportunity to see more people, especially the kids, because they're intrigued by it. So I think it's a great tool," said Arndt.

The segways are also supporting the city's goals of going green. They have an 18-hour battery life and can be recharged any time while the officers are in the field.