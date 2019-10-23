CRHA announces executive director's resignation

The executive director of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is leaving his post.

The CRHA Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that Grant Duffield delivered a notice of resignation which will be effective Nov. 22.

Duffield will be going to Newport News, where he will oversee that city's efforts in the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood Initiative.

The CRHA board will spend this upcoming Saturday crafting a transition plan and team with the Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

That interim leadership team and the plan to look for a new executive director will be announced Monday.

Duffield has been the CRHA's executive director for three and half years, during which time he worked to help it become a “Residents FIRST” organization.

He arrived in Charlottesville when the Public Housing Association of Residents was adopting its “New Beginnings” approach and had passed a “Positive Vision for Redevelopment” for public housing.

Duffield worked with community stakeholders and partners to build on this work to begin rebuilding relationships with residents and partners.

CRHA says his leadership has been a big part of the upcoming redevelopment of Crescent Halls and South First Street, as well as improvements in community health efforts and resident self-sufficiency initiatives.

The meeting to announce the interim team and plan will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall.