CTE program helps students find careers after graduation

Orange County's Career and Technical Education program has been helping students develop skills so they can pursue a career after graduating from high school.

The program teaches skills in robotics, medical science, carpentry and many other fields.

Assistant Principal Kent Daniel said the program can help students find a dream job after graduating so they do not have to go to college right away.

"Some are not ready for advanced education, they need a gap year or two and with CTE, we can provide them with that skill base they might need to get a job right away and be productive and be independent," said Daniel.

He said the program can help kids enter the workforce after graduation so they can make money instead of paying money for going to school.

"There is a lot of college loan debt that parents and students are wary of and they don't want to be bogged down with that," said Daniel.

Orange County High School senior Nicholas Sands said he wants to study electrical engineering at Germanna Community College after graduating high school next year.

His plan is to work in the area while in school so he does not have to pay much going while going to school in the future.

"Even though the careers I'm choosing might pay, make a lot of money or may not, I still don't want to put myself in that situation where something may happen or something like the market goes weird and or my job isn't need and I'm $130,000 in debt," said Sands.

Sands also said getting the chance to work with your hands is a gratifying experience.

"It just feels great when the cuts and the bruises and all of that when you are working with your hands and everything comes together and you see your final product work," said Sands. "It's just a feeling of like you're happy, you're excited, I would say like ecstasy a little bit."

Daniel said he loves seeing students get that feeling of getting a job done with your hands.

"To see the pride and I've seen all types of projects from jewelry boxes to a flamingo, it's just incredible to see that with that hands-on," said Daniel.

Daniel said Orange County is looking to adopt more programs for kids over the next couple of years.