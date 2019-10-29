Cale Advisory Committee getting ready to meet again

Once again, the Cale Community Advisory Committee will be seeking public input regarding the naming of Cale Elementary School.

It will hold three meetings, two of which will be where it will seek that input, before recommending a new name to the Albemarle County School Board by Jan. 10.

This all comes after the Oct. 10 decision by the school board to change the name of the school, which required the committee to reconvene.

According to a release, Committee Chair Dennis Rooker says one decision has already been reached by the committee's members, which states that the names of individuals will not be recommended.

“There are many people who have made outstanding contributions to our community. They should be appropriately recognized and honored,” he said. “Given our research over the past several months and experiences locally and across our nation, however, the naming of buildings for individuals is not our preference. The focus should be on the learning that takes place in our schools and the hopes and aspirations of those inside, not on people whose names are on the outside of the building.”

Rooker went to Cale Elementary on Monday to talk about the opportunity parents, staff and students have to participate in the naming of the school.

Students in third, fourth and fifth grade can now complete a survey on the renaming, and there is also a suggestion box where students and staff can submit their ideas for a new name.

Additionally, there is an online survey that is soliciting names for the school, which can be found at the link in the Related Links box, or proposed names can be emailed to the committee at renamecaleschool@k12albemarle.org.

It is requested that all proposed names be submitted for consideration by 12 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The committee's first meeting will then take place on Nov. 20 in the County Office Building on McIntire Road.

Attendees will be able to offer their choices for the new name during that meeting.

Committee members will be narrowing down the prospective names to five finalists that will then be the subject of the committee's next meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 10 at Cale Elementary.

At that second meeting, members of the community will be able to comment on the five names being considered.

The committee's final meeting is set for Jan. 8, which is when it will finalize its recommendation for the Albemarle County School Board.

At least nine of the 11 voting members of the committee must agree on a name for it to be recommended but if fewer than that support the choice, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas will make one.

The committee is made up of two school administrators, two teachers, three parents of Cale students, and two people who live in the school's attendance zone but do not have children who currently attend the school.

The release says there has been one change to the committee's membership, with Cale's current principal, Cyndi Wells, replacing the former principal, Lisa Jones.