Cale Advisory Committee to hold public hearing on proposed names

People are invited to attend a meeting concerning the future name of the Cale Elementary School.

The Cale Community Advisory Committee will be holding a meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the school's cafeteria.

When the meeting begins, the floor will be open to comments from the community about the six names that are being considered, which are Avon, Avon Ridge, Biscuit Run, Mill Creek, Mountain View or Southside.

These names were selected from the nearly 550 suggestions that were submitted by the community after the Albemarle County School Board voted to change the name.

The committee must make a recommendation within 90 days of that decision, which means the deadline is Jan. 10.

"I want again to thank all of the students, parents and staff who suggested names for our consideration," said Dennis Rooker, the chair of the Community Advisory Committee. "Input from the public will continue to be important to us in meeting our responsibilities to the Cale community and to the school board in recommending a new name for the school."

The school was originally going to be named Southside Elementary School when it was being built, but it was renamed for Paul Cale, the Albemarle County Superintendent from 1947 to 1969, before its opening.

No matter what the new name will be for the school, there will be a plaque displayed in the school concerning Cale's time in office.

People who are unable to attend the Tuesday meeting will be able to watch it online.

Comments can also be submitted digitally by send an emal to RenameCaleSchool@12kalbemarle.org.

The committees final meeting will take place on Jan. 8 when it will make its decision on which name to recommend to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas, who will then make his recommendation to the Albemarle County School Board.