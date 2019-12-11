Cale committee officially picks its recommendation for school's new name

The Cale Community Advisory Committee has unanimously selected on a new name for the school.

Following the Tuesday night hearing during which members of the community could talk about their naming preferences, the committee has selected Mountain View Elementary School as the new name.

Committee Chairman Dennis Rooker says he plans to attend the Albemarle County School Board's meeting on Jan. 9 to formally present the committee's recommendation.

"The school community has spoken," he said, referencing the vote in which more than 800 students and teachers overwhelmingly selected Mountain View. "Our committee intended to decide on our recommendation in early January, but following the information we received last evening, it was clear Mountain View, by far, was the popular choice, and it also was a name that generated complete agreement from all committee members. There was no reason to keep students, parents, teachers and staff wondering any longer about our recommendation."

Albemarle County Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas says the most significant outcome of this whole process to rename the school has been the way the Cale community came together and led throughout.

Cale Principal Cyndi Wells credits that involvement to school media specialist Anna Balazs and Parent Teacher Organization treasurer Lauren Eddy, who turned the entire process into an "authentic civics lesson" by giving "I Voted" stickers to everyone who cast a ballot on the name.

Other names that were being considered included Avon, Avon Ridge, Biscuit Run, Mill Creek and Southside.

The process to rename Cale Elementary began in October 2018, which is also when the Albemarle County School Board directed Haas to review the policy on the naming of school buildings and facilities to add the school division's values to the naming criteria.

The board also directed Haas to review the names of all schools that are currently named for individuals to ensure they meet these new criteria.

Cale Elementary was originally supposed to be named Southside Elementary, but the name was changed before the school opened in 1990 to honor Paul Cale, who had served as the Albemarle County Public Schools superintendent from 1947 to 1969.

During the past several months, the Cale Community Advisory Committee has reviewed records, documents and interviews with members of the Cale family and people who worked in or attended the county's schools during Cale's tenure as superintendent.

In September, it was recommended that the school's name be changed, which reconvened the committee and gave it 90 days to select a new name.