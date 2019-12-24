California county approves millions for urgent plan to help homeless

Officials in Northern California's Sonoma County have approved nearly $12 million in emergency money to address a homeless encampment on county parkland that has grown to more than 200 people and been deemed a public health emergency.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the county's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on the funding Monday.

The plan earmarks money to build new shelters and buy existing housing for those living in tents along a mile-long stretch of parkland in Santa Rosa.

Officials say the urgency of conditions at the camp prompted them to act quickly but they are concerned about an estimated 3,000 people who are homeless across the county.