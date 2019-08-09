California burger chain hiring ‘bacon intern’

California burger chain Farmer Boys says it is hiring a 'bacon intern.' (Source: instagram/@farmerboysfood via CNN)
Updated: Fri 6:23 AM, Aug 09, 2019

(CNN) - A California burger chain is offering a way for you to bring home the bacon while eating it.

Farmer Boys says it is willing to pay someone $1,000 to spend a day testing its bacon.

The company posted an ad for a so-called "bacon intern" on its Instagram page this week.

The post lays out the job, saying, “One day - $1,000 pay - EAT BACON!”

The company calls on anyone wanting the position to post a video or photo onto their Instagram account that explains why they should be the bacon intern.

Farmer Boys says it will announce a winner on Aug. 27.

