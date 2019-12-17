Campaign announced to help eligible homeowners install rooftop solar

Charlottesville nonprofit group Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) and Richmond-based law firm ReisingerGooch, PLC announced a campaign to help homeowners across Virginia install rooftop solar panels.

Free and confidential legal advice will be provided to homeowners who are eligible and want rooftop solar installed if they may face opposition from a homeowners' association (HOAs).

HOAs can impose restrictions on rooftop solar systems, but not "unreasonable" restrictions or bar installations unless through recorded covenants under Virginia law, according to a press release.

"As I try to help install rooftop solar, I am constantly encountering Homeowner Associations that want to restrict or outright bar rooftop solar for frivolous aesthetic reasons, or for reasons that simply aren't based in fact," said Jennifer Sloop, HOA Supervisor for Sigora Solar. "The end result is that fewer Virginia homeowners are able to lower their power bills and reduce their carbon footprints, and fewer Virginians get put to work installing rooftop solar panels. I'm grateful for the work LEAP and its partners are doing to help empower homeowners to exercise their rights, and look forward to helping more homeowners go solar."

LEAP and ReisingerGooch, PLC have launched a website as part of the campaign that explains the laws on rooftop solar in Virginia. Information on the limits of restrictions HOAs can impose, the benefits of rooftop solar and homeowners' rights are also found on the website