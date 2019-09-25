Campbell County supervisor to run against Riggleman

A member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors says he is going to challenge Congressman Denver Riggleman for his seat.

Bob Good currently represents the Sunburst Election District in Campbell County and serves as the senior associate athletics director and chief fundraiser for athletics at Liberty University.

He says Riggleman's votes against the border wall, restricting the ability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to do their jobs and other actions are behind his decision to challenge for the congressional seat.

Good adds he thinks Riggleman has made himself unelectable in 2020 and he will formally announce his candidacy soon.

Riggleman, a Republican from Nelson County, was recently censured by the Rappahannock County Republican Party for abandoning party principles, specifically regarding spending, foreign policy and immigration.

He represents the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia, which spans from Danville to Manassas and from Franklin County to Brunswick County.