Capital One customers may have trouble accessing accounts, direct deposits

Capital One tweeted that it's experiencing technical issues for the second time this week.

Customers may have trouble accessing their accounts, including direct deposits.

The bank said it's working to resolve the issue.

On Monday, the bank tweeted that it had experienced technical issues, but that those were resolved.

Customers on the Twitter thread complained about dropped calls with customer service after being on hold for long periods of time.

