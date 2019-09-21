Car show honors Troy man killed following a car crash

The Fluvanna County community united for a special cause in honor of a Troy man who died last May after he was hit and killed in a car crash on Route 250 in Fluvanna County.

The first Joshua Lamb Memorial Car Show took over Fluvanna County High School Saturday to give the community a chance to see antique cars while giving back in Lamb's memory.

Margo Bruce, principal at Fluvanna County High School, said Lamb was a loving spirit who made a big impact in the Fluvanna community.

"He would take his shirt off his back for any student for anybody. Very respectful. It was always a joy to see Josh in the hallway," Bruce said. "I loved him like a son."

The proceeds and donations raised during the event will go directly to families with children battling cancer.