Career Works Center offers numerous services for job seekers

Every month, Virginia Career Works holds a job fair at Northside Library.

There is one of these fairs coming up on Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As always, several area employers will have representatives on hand to talk to attendees about existing job openings.

These include the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, IHOP, Riddleberger Brothers, Inc., Three Notch'd Brewing Company, Custom Ink, and English Meadows Senior Living Community among others.

Before this job fair begins, there will also be a workshop on job fair etiquette at 1 p.m.

But this monthly fair is only one of several services Virginia Career Works offers to help people who are looking for work.

Every Thursday, there are the Employers of the Week highlighted at the Virginia Career Works Charlottesville Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People can also head over to the center to use computers for job searches, resume creation, writing cover letters, completing class homework and filling job applications.

The staff at the center can help people who are struggling with particular parts of their job hunt, from writing a resume or a cover letter to how to talk to an interviewer though a series of workshops.

These workshops usually take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the day of the workshop. Registration is not required for these workshops, but people who are interested in attending one should register online as a job seeker at the Virginia Career Works site in the Related Links box.

They can also call (434) 529-6828 or send an email to tgillette@goodwillvalleys.com.

For example, the next workshop will be held on Tuesday and it will focus on how to effectively talk to employers during the face-to-face interview.

A cover letter writing workshop is scheduled for Nov. 19, and another one on Professionalism in the Workplace is set for Nov. 26.

Other services include volunteers from the University of Virginia who offer one-on-one help during the school year, Career Pathways Academic ESOL, and GED Training.

Veterans who are looking for work can contact the Virginia Employment Commission's Veteran's Employment Specialist at (434) 529-6828 to make an appointment for assistance.

There is also the Senior Community Service Employment Program, which aims to help unemployed, low-income, older workers who are at least 55 years of age and are looking to re-enter the workforce. For more information on this program, call (540) 886-2200.

This is not a comprehensive list of the services offered at the Virginia Career Works Charlottesville Center on Glenwood Station Lane.

The Charlottesville Area Transit has several routes that serve the area, including 5, 7 and 11 that stop at the nearby Fashion Square Mall while routes 5 and 12 stop directly in front of the center on Rio Road.

For more information on the upcoming job fair or Virginia Career Works, click on the links in the Related Links box.