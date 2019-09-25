Case stalls after aborted deportation effort

The U.S. government wants badly to deport Abdelhaleem Ashqar, a man who prosecutors once considered a financier of Palestinian terrorists. And Ashqar is more than ready to bid farewell to the U.S.

Despite their mutual goal, Ashqar remains in the U.S. and his case remains at a standstill, months after the government was forced to abort an effort to deport him in Israel that took him all the way to a Tel Aviv tarmac after a judge intervened in an emergency late-night hearing.

Ashqar, who once ran for the presidency of the Palestinian territory while under house arrest in the U.S., is again confined to his northern Virginia home, with a GPS ankle monitor. He and his attorneys say they are working to find a country that will accept him.