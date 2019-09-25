Case stalls after aborted deportation effort

Abdelhaleem Ashqar sits in his Springfield, Va., home, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, discussing his deportation case. The U.S. government tried to deport him via Israel earlier this year, but a judge’s order forced the U.S. to reverse course on a Tel Aviv tarmac and bring the Palestinian activist back to Virginia while his case gets sorted out. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) -- The U.S. government wants badly to deport Abdelhaleem Ashqar, a man who prosecutors once considered a financier of Palestinian terrorists. And Ashqar is more than ready to bid farewell to the U.S.

Despite their mutual goal, Ashqar remains in the U.S. and his case remains at a standstill, months after the government was forced to abort an effort to deport him in Israel that took him all the way to a Tel Aviv tarmac after a judge intervened in an emergency late-night hearing.

Ashqar, who once ran for the presidency of the Palestinian territory while under house arrest in the U.S., is again confined to his northern Virginia home, with a GPS ankle monitor. He and his attorneys say they are working to find a country that will accept him.

 
