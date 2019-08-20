Caught on camera: Bear raids home’s refrigerator as teen boys watch in fear

Two teenage boys had a terrifying encounter Saturday morning.

They came face-to-face with a bear while they were on a sofa watching TV, but a deputy came to their rescue.

“We started hearing a noise,” Bobby Harden said.

"And I said my mom would not be aggressively opening Tupperware at 12:30 in the morning,” Hayes Sherman said.

The trespasser helped itself to some taco meat and chowed down in the living room.

The 15-year-old boys vacationing from San Francisco said they were nearly frozen in fear.

“It looks us both in the eyes, and it started coming towards us, and that was one of the scariest moments, coming face-to-face with the bear,” Hayes said.

With their phones in another room, Hayes called 911 through his smartwatch, while Bobby barricaded the door between the kitchen and TV room.

“We’ve never been more scared in our lives,” Hayes said.

The bear made its way towards them.

“The bear was shaking the door and we had to hold it shut,” Bobby said.

The most frightening moment of their lives turned into the most relieving.

“I saw a flashlight in the driveway, and this was an amazing moment,” Bobby said, because that was when Placer County Sheriff Deputy Allison Prero kicked the door in.

The bear left the house but lingered on the driveway.

“So I racked my shotgun, which I’d already loaded with a bear round, and I just hit him with a bear round on the backside and he shoo’d, took off out of the neighborhood,” Prero said.

According to the Bear League, bears enter up to 15 homes every day in Tahoe during the summer, usually because of unlocked doors and windows.

Despite these very common occurrences, the group says physical contact is very rare.

“Ironically on my way to that bear call, I passed to other bears on the side of the road,” Prero said.

The Bear League said these encounters are more common now than ever before because they’ve adjusted to human interaction.

“I think people underestimate how smart bears are. Bears absolutely can open doors, doors to residences, car doors,” Prero said.

It’s something these two learned the hard way.

“We both left the garage door open, so that’s a lesson. Make sure every door and garage door is closed and locked,” Hayes said.

