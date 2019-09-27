Albemarle County prepares to celebrate 275th anniversary

Albemarle County officials are asking residents to help the county celebrate its 275th anniversary on Saturday.

Tents are going up at the baseball field near the county office building. The event will feature music and food.

The county office building features historical lectures and a photo exhibit detailing the diverse history of the county and the various communities that comprise Albemarle.

County Director of Communications Emily Kilroy says it's a way to celebrate the past and the future.

'We are having a community celebration to really spend the day with the community focusing on remembering our past and dreaming about the future together," she said.

"We would tell within our building an inclusive, thoughtful, comprehensive history of Albemarle County," said Siri Russell, the county's director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

The celebration takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.