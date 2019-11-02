Celebrate girls and a successful fall season with 5K

For the ninth year, a local school will be celebrating girls and the impact they can have on their community.

St. Anne's-Belfield will be hosting the ninth Charlottesville Girls on the Run Celebration 5K on Nov. 17.

More than 200 girls and 50 coaches from 13 area schools will be there to complete the run and celebrate their successful fall season.

“At Girls on the Run, we inspire girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind,” said Amy Troyer, the Charlottesville program director of Girls on the Run Central Virginia. “The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. Seeing a girl activate her limitless potential is extraordinary, but being part of that transformation can be absolutely life-changing, Get involved today and help change the life of a girl.”

Girls on the Run began in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina and is now a national 501(c)3 nonprofit and 5K training curriculum that includes lessons for independent thinking, creative problem-solving, and overall wellness.

Its programming is now available in more than 12,0000 locations across the country.

This year's run on Nov. 17 will begin at 1 p.m. at the St. Anne's-Belfield football field, and the main road will close at 12:45 p.m. for the race.

