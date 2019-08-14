Celebrating Adaptive Recreation's anniversary

For 40 years, the Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation has offered its Adaptive Recreation Program.

Now the city will be celebrating that anniversary with a picnic on Saturday at Pen Park Shelters one and two from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program, which used to be called Therapeutic Recreation, came out of a task force of community volunteers and health care professionals working together to establish recreational opportunities for people with disabilities.

The city says the program, which began in 1979, was among the first of its kind in Virginia. It started with weekly swimming and basketball activities.

Now it is a regional program offering classes, camps, overnight trips, outdoor recreation activities, sports, exercise and social activities to more than 12,000 people a year.

There is also the Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle, which promotes and develops opportunities for art and creative expression for people of all ages and abilities.

The Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation helps to financially support the program.