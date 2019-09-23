Celebrating National Public Lands Day with volunteer service

This Saturday is National Public Lands Day, which means entrance fees at Shenandoah National Park will be waived.

The park is also going to be celebrating the 86th Civilian Conservation Corps Reunion as well as hosting a volunteer event.

According to a release, the Civilian Conservation Corps was created in 1933 as a work relief program to put young men to work on federal and state lands during the Great Depression.

CCC camps were first established at Skyland and Big Meadows in May of that year, with a total of 11 camps being supervised by the park through 1942.

The camps in Shenandoah National park were the first to be established in the National park Service and they were visited by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in August 1933.

This New Deal program worked to build facilities and create the landscape of the park, and the park at it exists today would not be without the corps.

There will be an interactive exhibit about the CCC at the Byrd Visitor Center as well as a free film called "The CCC Boys," which can be asked about at the visitor center information desk.

For National Public Lands Day, the park will host a seed collection and removal of black locust event at Byrd Visitor Center.

Native plant crews will be collecting seeds from native vegetation to support future revegetation projects and remove black locusts from the Big Meadow area to restore the landscape and improve wildlife viewing.

Volunteers are welcome and must register at the Byrd Visitor Center. It is suggested that volunteers wear long pants and closed-toe shoes as well as sunscreen and bug spray.

The release says this is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands.

National Public Lands Day, which occurs annually on the fourth Saturday of September, celebrates the connection between people and green space in their communities, aims to inspire environmental stewardship and encourages the use of open spaces for education and recreation.

