Celebrating Shenandoah's wilderness

This weekend, the Shenandoah National Park will be holding its 19th annual Wilderness Weekend.

There will be special events and programs on Saturday celebrating the wilderness heritage of the United States.

The National Wilderness Preservation System currently protects more than 110 million acres for sanctuaries, human recreation, habitat for wildlife, and scientific research.

The national park says this is the 43rd anniversary of its wilderness designation, with 40 percent or about 80,000 acres being designated as wilderness. It adds Shenandoah has one of the largest wilderness areas in the eastern part of the U.S.

Activities will begin at 9 a.m. with tables on backcountry exploration, traditional tools, wilderness rescue, and more.

These events are free to attend, but there is an entrance fee to get into the park, which is good for seven days.

