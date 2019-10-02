Celebrating Virginia's wines

For the 31st year, Virginia is celebrating its wine industry.

Governor Ralph Northam kicked off the beginning of Virginia Wine Month on Tuesday, highlighting how this is the oldest wine month celebration in the country.

This marks the time of year of vineyards and winemakers harvest the grapes and prepare to make their next vintages.

The Virginia Wine Board will be hosting Harvest Parties across the Commonwealth to celebrate the richness of the state's ten wine regions as part of the month-long celebration. These parties will be held on Oct. 19.

“Virginia Wine Month is a time to toast Virginia's beautiful vineyards, world-class wines, and the economic opportunity harvested by this thriving sector of our agriculture and tourism industries,” said Northam. “I am delighted to continue the annual tradition of raising a glass to celebrate the quality, diversity and distinction of our wine, and the Virginians who make them.”

There are nearly 300 wineries in Virginia, making the Commonwealth the sixth-largest wine region in the country.

The wine industry generates $1.37 billion in economic impact and more than 8,200 jobs in Virginia.

During the month, wineries, restaurants and retailers can celebrate wine and food in their own establishments.

At the link in the Related Links box, there is information on Harvest Party how-to guides, planned events across Virginia and more. The Virginia Wine app is also available.