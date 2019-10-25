Celebrating the anniversary of Lake Monticello community

Fifty years ago, a recreational community not far from Charlottesville was created out of an idea by a group of businessmen.

On Oct. 16, the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation celebrating the 50th anniversary of Lake Monticello's founding.

The community is built around a man-made, 352-acre recreational lake and features more than 3,500 acres of land as well as an 18-hole golf course, a marina, athletic courts, and much more.

The proclamation says the lake was created by damming a tributary of the Rivanna River, and county lore says it was filled "overnight" by Hurricane Camille in 1969.

A copy of the proclamation is on display at the Lake Monticello Owner's Association's main office.