Celebrating the anniversary of Lake Monticello community

LMOA General Manager Steve Hurwitz (center). Back row left to right: Directors Bing Spitler, Tom Braithwaite and Johnny Williamson and Board President Rich Barringer. (Photo:Caitlin Solis)
By  | 
Posted:

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fifty years ago, a recreational community not far from Charlottesville was created out of an idea by a group of businessmen.

On Oct. 16, the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation celebrating the 50th anniversary of Lake Monticello's founding.

The community is built around a man-made, 352-acre recreational lake and features more than 3,500 acres of land as well as an 18-hole golf course, a marina, athletic courts, and much more.

The proclamation says the lake was created by damming a tributary of the Rivanna River, and county lore says it was filled "overnight" by Hurricane Camille in 1969.

A copy of the proclamation is on display at the Lake Monticello Owner's Association's main office.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus