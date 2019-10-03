Celebrating the best in athletics at local school

An Albemarle County high school wants to honor its best athletes, coaches, teams and sports administrators, so it's debuting an Athletics Hall of Fame.

Western Albemarle High School is one of the highest-rated public high schools in Virginia for the quality of its athletic programming.

The national education assessment organization Niche evaluated the high school for its academics and athletics and gave it an A+ on both, and out of 541 schools, WAHS came in second in all of Virginia for athletes.

According to a release, WAHS's teams have earned a total of 60 state championships, including eight in the last year.

So the school is inaugurating its Athletics Hall of Fame by inducting six student-athletes, an athletic director, a coach and the 1996 boys soccer team, which was the team from the school to win a state title.

Later this month, there will be two events to help raise funds to support the school's athletic programs, including the Warrior Club Golf Tournament at Old Trail Golf Course on Oct. 25 and the Warrior Club Banquet at Restoration on Oct. 26.

The inaugural class of hall of fame inductees will be formally honored at the banquet.

This year's inductees are:

- Marie Whitten was the girl's indoor and outdoor track and field coach for 35 years beginning in 1979. She was honored as Coach of the Year three times and her teams won five state titles as well as 16 district and 13 regional championships.

- Joe Bingler was the first athletics director at WAHS who held the post from 1978 to 1986 and who hired many of the school's most successful coaches.

- Billy Baber played at WAHS, the University of Virginia, and the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Charges and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While at WAHS, he was all-state in football, basketball and baseball.

- Missy Dudley was an all-state player in basketball and track and field at WAHS who then also played basketball at James Madison University and was a member of the Colonial Conference's 1985-1995 All-Decade team.

- Tasmin Fanning was an all-state athlete all four years of her time at WAHS in cross country and track and field. She also competed at Virginia Tech and came in third at the 2008 NCAA Cross Country Championships where she was also named an All-American.

- Tyler Stutzman was also an all-state runner in cross country and track and field as well as the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2009. He also was an All-American while running at Stanford.

- Kent Henry was a football and lacrosse all-state player and was listed in the Virginia High School League's record book for top 10 performances during his time at WAHS for yardage gained as a quarterback and the number of touchdown passes he threw. He later played at Hampden-Sydney College where he was a 2018 Scholar All-American in lacrosse.

The school says the hall of fame and the events to support it are the school's way of saying “thank you” to the people inducted into it.