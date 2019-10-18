Celebrity chef takes over a Charlottesville restaurant

A two-time winner of Food Network’s “Chopped” and “Chopped Champions” is taking over a Charlottesville restaurant during Virginia Wine Month.

Chef Vinson Petrillo transformed downtown Charlottesville’s Red Pump Kitchen for a two-night takeover beginning Thursday and continuing Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Petrillo, who serves as Creative Culinary Director of Easton Porter Group restaurant owner of Charleston’s Zero Restaurant + Bar, will bring his spin to the Charlottesville restaurant.

"We thought what better time to come up from Charleston, takeover the restaurant, work with another great chef, and do something really fun here in Charlottesville,” said Petrillo.

Each dish will be paired with a wine.

“We have two pairings," said Petrillo. "We have an elevated and then we have our standard wine pairing, which is based off of all local Virginia wines including our sister property Pippin Hill here in Charlottesville.”

Charlottesville native and Red Pump Kitchen’s Cuisine De Chef Brandon Ripberger will also be in the kitchen with Petrillo.

"I am really excited about the plotted plant. I grab the little pots for him. It is just little interesting things like that people want,” said Ripberger.

The six-course menu will feature butter kinsquash, duck fat donut, wagyu nigiri, and potted plant.

"[It's] a signature dish in the restaurant, we do a culture butter and then we get these beautiful radishes and we make a soil out of it toasted quinoa and dried black olives and that goes on top, that actually look like a plant, you would never know to eat it, unless somebody told you to eat it, which is pretty cool,” said Petrillo.