Center for Politics launches mock election

The University of Virginia Center for Politics is conducting a mock election.

The national Youth Leadership Initiative's 2019 Mock Election is taking place for the next week, and it includes a special survey on the history of Jamestown, which has been provided by a partnership with American Evolution.

The Jamestown survey focuses on the significance and relevance of important events that occurred in Virginia in 1619, which influenced the development of the colony and eventually the foundation of the United States.

Teachers can access various supporting materials for the mock election and the survey, such as lesson plans to help students compare candidates, gain media literacy skills, and better understand political ideology and public opinion polls.

This year's election also includes the new First Freedom Wall, an electronic forum where students can post comments online.

Results from the mock election will be posted after the close of voting, which ends on Nov. 1.

