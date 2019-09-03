Central Virginia Public Broadcasting is now VPM

Central Virginia Public Broadcasting has a new name and an expanded mission with a close up look at Charlottesville.

The Richmond-based public broadcaster also operates WHTJ in Charlottesville and stations in Harrisonburg.

Now the stations are coming under one name, Virginia Public Media, which includes the TV stations, radio stations and digital platforms.

According to the president and CEO of VPM, the Aug. 12, 2017 riots in Charlottesville are one example of how Virginia Public Media wants to tell Central Virginia stories differently.

CEO Jayme Swain says VPM offers an in-depth look at local and regional issues.

"I think it's interesting in the case of Charlottesville, why Charlottesville?

Why did the White Nationalists come to Charlottesville? What was the history of Charlottesville? We actually did a great two hour documentary with our partners at UVA and Larry Sabato and the Center for Politics, and we really looked at why, why did that happen," she asked. "I really think it's important for us to look forward in our history but to understand the past and reckon with that."

More changes will be coming in the future as Central Virginia public television evolves and reaches more diverse groups.