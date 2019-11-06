Central Virginia couple shares Near Death Experience

One Central Virginia couple says without a Near Death Experience, they might never have met.

Dr. Scarlett Heinbuch and David Schwartz say their meeting was extraordinary.

The Central Virginia married couple's unique story was first introduced on the History Channel program "The Unexplained."

It's a story of near-death, healing, and love.

Schwartz suffered a near-fatal infection but Heinbuch was able to heal him and his failing kidneys.

They both shared a near-death experience.

"My kidneys are in perfect condition," he said

"There is no medical explanation based on the level of destruction that he had they should not be functioning at all," she said.

Their story has gone national.

Heinbuch wrote a book detailing their shared experience, which is called "Waking Up to Love."

The International Association for Near-Death Studies reports that four to 15 percent of the population has experienced an NDE.