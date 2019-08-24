Chalk mural illustrates Guatemalan woman's journey to Charlottesville

A group of artists took over the Free Speech Wall in downtown Charlottesville Saturday morning to draw pictures in chalk illustrating the journey of a Guatemalan refugee, who is taking sanctuary in a church in Charlottesville.

The chalk mural started with Maria Chavalan Sut's journey as a child in Guatemala and ended with her at Wesley United Methodist Church, where she is in sanctuary.

Schyler Cunningham is the lead artist for the project and talked to Maria about what she should include in the mural.

"I talked to her about the images that she wanted me to use," Cunningham said. "I spoke to her about things she wanted to highlight."

With help from volunteers, they put together different panels of pictures depicting different stages in Maria's life.

"We decided to illustrate the size of her family and then the green hills the sunshine, the sunrise and her village," Cunningham said. "The next panel after that is showing the invasion of tanks and soldiers and homes burning."

The pictures during the Guatemalan Civil War also represent a devastating time for Maria when she saw some of her family members die.

"Showing the crosses on the hills where there used to be houses of all the people that were lost and the folks who died in that civil war," Cunningham said.

The rest of the mural illustrates Maria's arrival in Charlottesville and her new home in sanctuary.

"Maria wanted to say that, 'In this mural, there is a cause of migration where indigenous people in Guatemala have had over 500 years of struggle,'" said Angeline Conn, who was reciting a quote about the mural from Maria Chavalan Sut.

With the new chalk, Cunningham hopes the art will convey the struggles Maria faced in her home.

"Allowing the imagery of what it looked like allows people to tap into that humanity," she said.

She also hopes the art will shine a light on the issue of immigration and separating families at the border.

"This is the situation that's happening for thousands and potentially millions of people across the world and she's really just an opportunity for us to put a face to this story to humanize it so people might be able to reconsider what really drives someone from their home."

